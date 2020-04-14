Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 0.6% - qualifying for disappointing performance with the SPY up 3% today - after MoffettNathanson halved its price target amid ongoing uncertainty in the business with the added macro threats.

There's "simply no floor" to the company's equity, Craig Moffett writes.

The company positioned itself for a long ramp into a fourth national wireless carrier alongside the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, but an entry into prepaid wireless "would have been challenging even under the best of circumstances."

"These aren't the best of circumstances," Moffett deadpans. And Sprint's Boost Mobile network already (pre-virus) faced heavy churn, with customers who "skew towards lower income, urban, and, now (presumably) unemployed."

He's cut his price target to $15 from $30; that implies 32% downside, and marks a strong contrast with a generally Bullish sell side that has an average target of $39.89.

Seeking Alpha authors are more Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.