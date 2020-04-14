Capstone Turbine (CPST +4.1% ) expands its long-term microturbine rental fleet with the addition of another 1 megawatt ("MW") C1000 Signature Series microturbine in the Permian Basin.

The rental contract was secured by Lone Star Power Solutions, and the microturbine is expected to be delivered later this summer and commissioned in the fall of 2020.

"Capstone's long-term rental program, multi-year service contract business, and innovative distributor support system program all continue to grow according to plan despite the COVID-19 pandemic and are the driving forces behind our adjusted positive EBITDA initiative," CEO Darren Jamison said in a statement.

Capstone says that the new C1000S order increases its existing microturbine long-term rental fleet from 7.6 MWs to 8.6 MWs; during fiscal 2020, Capstone’s rental fleet revenue grew by 230% Y/Y