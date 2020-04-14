Hornbeck Offshore strikes restructuring deal with lenders

  • Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOSS -6.5%) finalizes a restructuring support agreement with a majority of its secured and unsecured creditors, in addition to a $75M term loan in exchange for reaching certain milestones.
  • The new loan would be used to support the business through the restructuring process, which includes paying employees and vendors.
  • The deal is inked with 83% of its secured creditors and 79% of its unsecured creditors as the company prepares to file for prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection before April 20.
  • After the company emerges from bankruptcy, it expects to have access to $100M in new equity capital after it sells more common stock.
