Hornbeck Offshore strikes restructuring deal with lenders
Apr. 14, 2020 2:53 PM ETHornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOSS)HOSSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOSS -6.5%) finalizes a restructuring support agreement with a majority of its secured and unsecured creditors, in addition to a $75M term loan in exchange for reaching certain milestones.
- The new loan would be used to support the business through the restructuring process, which includes paying employees and vendors.
- The deal is inked with 83% of its secured creditors and 79% of its unsecured creditors as the company prepares to file for prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection before April 20.
- After the company emerges from bankruptcy, it expects to have access to $100M in new equity capital after it sells more common stock.