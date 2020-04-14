Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.36 (-41.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.92B (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.