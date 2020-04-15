Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q1 EPS of 40 cents misses the 60 cents consensus as the bank takes a $3.6B reserve build due to a deteriorating economic outlook related to COVID-19.

Ends quarter with almost $700B in global liquidity sources.

Q1 net income of $4.01B falls from $6.99B in Q4 2019 and $7.31B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income $12.13B vs. $12.14B in Q4 and $12.38B in Q1 2019.

Q1 noninterest income $10.64B vs. $11.13B Visible Alpha consensus; compares with $10.2B in Q4 and $10.6B in Q1 2019.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $4.76BB vs. $941M in Q4 and $1.01B in Q1; net charge-off rate of 0.46% vs. 0.39% in Q4.

Average loan and lease balances in the business segments of $954B rose 6% Y/Y.

Average deposit balances rose 6%Y/Y to $1.4T.

Q1 consumer banking net income $1.79B vs. $3.11B in Q4 2019 and $3.24B in Q1 2019.

Q1 global wealth and investment management net income of $866M fell from $1.04B in Q4 and $1.04B in Q1 2019.

Q1 global markets net income of $1.71B increased from $574M in Q4 2019 and $1.10B in Q1 2019.

Q1 return on average common equity of 9.7% vs. 14.1% (excluding notable items) in Q4 and 14.3% a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

