NBCUniversal is set to unveil an early preview of its Peacock streaming service tomorrow, for customers of parent Comcast (CMCSA +2.6% ).

That's three months before its official national launch.

Its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers will be able to get their peek at the offering at no additional cost.

Peacock has planned a launch that includes a free tier (with more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows), along with a Peacock Premium offering ($4.99/month), and a premium ad tier atop that for another $5/month.