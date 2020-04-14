Zoom use tossed at Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered becomes the first global bank to advise employees away from Zoom Video (ZM +5.0%) and Google (GOOG +4.8%)(GOOGL +4.8%) Hangouts due to security concerns, according to a memo viewed by Reuters.
Staffers are instead using the more secure Blue Jeans. .
Zoom remains on the tool menu at the likes of JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, say sources.
The work-from-home shift has shined a light on Zoom's security practices, inspiring bans at SpaceX, NASA, NYC schools, and Google.
Zoom has pledged to do better and hired Facebook's former security head as an outside advisor.
