Klondike Gold (OTC:KDKGF +16.0% ) to raise up to $1.05M in non-flow-through funds and flow-through funds via non-brokered private placement.

The Non-Flow-Through Placement will have sale price of $0.175 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-transferable share purchase warrant

Flow-Through Placement will be issued at $0.19, and each unit will consist of one common share, and one-transferrable common share purchase warrant

Each warrant will be exercisable at $0.25

The Company will use the proceeds for exploration and development of its Yukon properties, as well as for general working capital.