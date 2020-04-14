Energy shares (NYSEARCA:XLE) have slipped to the bottom of the S&P sector standings as WTI crude futures plunge as much as 11% before settling -10.3% to $20.11/bbl (CL1:COM), as demand weakness exacerbated by efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 offsets the production cut agreement among major oil producers.

Some of the biggest movers include SM -19.3% , CLR -8.4% , SSL -7.5% , DVN -6.6% , APA -5.9% , FANG -4.2% , MRO -3.5% , HES -3.4% , OXY -3% .

Global oil producers worldwide are expected to cut overall output by ~19.5M bbl/day, or nearly 20% of world supply, but those commitments - which include voluntary cuts that will happen gradually in places such as the U.S. - will not be enough to reduce the growing worldwide supply glut.

"With demand destruction forecasts ranging from 15M-22M bbl/day... and these measures not even coming into place until May, we are likely to see a substantial overhang in the short-term," says Nitesh Shah, director of research at WisdomTree Investments.

"Oil prices will hover around current lows until containment measures are lifted," says Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, BNO, SCO, DRIP, XES, DBO