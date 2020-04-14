Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.61B (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SCHW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.

