CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) expects significant deterioration in near-term revenue as most of its portfolio is closed due to orders by local and state authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help offset the expected loss of revenue CBL plans to reduce and defer $60M-$80M of maintenance capital expenditures and redevelopments.

Implements a temporary furlough across its properties and headquarters encompassing ~300 employees, or almost 60% of its workforce; the program includes reduction of hours and full furloughs.

Implements temporary salary reduction; Chairman Charles Lebovitz, CEO Stephen Lebovitz, and President Michael Lebovitz as well as the board's independent directors agree to reduce their base salaries and independent director fees by 50%.

A 20% base salary cut will apply to other officers and a 10% reduction will apply to all other employees.