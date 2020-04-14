JPMorgan is shopping a debtor-in-possession loan for Intelsat (I -17.5% ), Bloomberg reported, as the satellite company looks to stay afloat in Chapter 11 while it waits for the multibillion-dollar windfall of a public midband spectrum sale.

Shares had jumped sharply last week amid reports that Intelsat was exploring relocation cost financing.

A loan of about $750M would fund some needed improvements to Intelsat's airwaves before the C-band auction begins.

Its bonds have fallen today: the 8.5% notes due 2024 falling 4.8 cents on the dollar, to 56.9 cents.

Intelsat needs to spend $1.5B-$2.5B to prepare the spectrum for sale, and it could draw up to $4.8B for a prompt handoff of the airwaves - though it's carrying a $14B debt load, which starts coming due in June 2021.

It had $810M in cash as of Dec. 31.

The company's explored other options, including a debt-for-equity swap, according to the report.