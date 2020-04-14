ArcelorMittal (MT -0.9% ) says it is placing employees at two Indiana sites on temporary unpaid furloughs after customers shut plants in response to Covid-19.

The move at the company's Burns Harbor plant affects 63 employees and furloughs at Indiana Harbor include 33 workers.

Meanwhile, more than 20 ArcelorMittal employees in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, which killed its first steelworker at U.S. Steel's Gary Works last Friday.

ArcelorMittal employs 10K steelworkers in northwest Indiana, where its steel mills have stayed open during the pandemic after all manufacturing activities were exempted from the state's stay-at-home order.