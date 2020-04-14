J.B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is up 2.16% in AH trading after topping Q1 revenue estimates.

A 7% increase in load volume in intermodal, partially offset by a 1% decrease in revenue per load, contributed to a 6% increase in segment revenue versus the prior year period. Operating revenue was up 9.1% during the quarter, led by gains in the intermodal and integrated capacity solutions businesses.

Operating income decreased by 1% during the quarter.

The company didn't offer any guidance or COVID-19 updates as part of the earnings release.

Previously: J.B. Hunt Transport Services EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 14)