Stocks rally as investors ignore red flags

Stocks finished with solid gains as investors took heart from some encouraging signs that the coronavirus outbreak is easing in some locations around the world.
Pushed to the back-burner were steep earnings declines from J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo that painted a troubling picture of cash-strapped consumers who will not be able to make loan payments and a dire "Great Lockdown" recession warning from the International Monetary Fund.
Dow +2.4%, S&P 500 +3%, Nasdaq +3.9%.
Today's S&P sector leaders were technology (+4.2%), consumer staples (+4.2%) and consumer discretionary (+3.9%), while the energy group (-0.5%) was a notable laggard.
Amazon (+5.3%) hit an all-time high after surging nearly 12% in the last two days.
The 10-year Treasury yield finished flat at 0.75%, while the dollar fell to two-week lows.
Meanwhile, WTI crude oil settled -10.3% to $20.11/bbl, as any optimism from the OPEC+ production cut agreement dissipates.