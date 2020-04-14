Re/Max sees operating performance falling for foreseeable future

  • Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) sees financial and operating performance declining during Q2 and for the foreseeable as new housing activity becomes "increasingly compromised" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The company announces several new initiatives:
  • Offering additional financial support to Re/Max and Motto Mortgage franchisees to assist with either cost reduction or cash flow relief;
  • Plans to implement cost savings measures to reduce Q2 non-marketing fund expenses by ~$6.0M-$7.0M; and
  • Plans to defer ~$2.25M-$2.75M of capex originally scheduled for Q2.
  • RMAX had $83.0M of cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 209 and restricted cash of $20.6M for its marketing funds.
  • For Q1, total agent count increased 5.0% to 131,816 agents.
  • Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 34% to 118 offices during the quarter.
  • Q1 earnings are scheduled for after the market close on May 6, 2020.
