Re/Max sees operating performance falling for foreseeable future
Apr. 14, 2020 4:22 PM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)RMAXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) sees financial and operating performance declining during Q2 and for the foreseeable as new housing activity becomes "increasingly compromised" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The company announces several new initiatives:
- Offering additional financial support to Re/Max and Motto Mortgage franchisees to assist with either cost reduction or cash flow relief;
- Plans to implement cost savings measures to reduce Q2 non-marketing fund expenses by ~$6.0M-$7.0M; and
- Plans to defer ~$2.25M-$2.75M of capex originally scheduled for Q2.
- RMAX had $83.0M of cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 209 and restricted cash of $20.6M for its marketing funds.
- For Q1, total agent count increased 5.0% to 131,816 agents.
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 34% to 118 offices during the quarter.
- Q1 earnings are scheduled for after the market close on May 6, 2020.