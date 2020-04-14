ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) has released preliminary numbers for its Q1, while withdrawing full-year guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With current information, it's expecting Q1 revenues of $340M-$345M (vs. consensus for $352.3M), an operating loss of $15M to $20M, and EBITDA of $30M-$35M.

At quarter's end, it had $384.2M in cash and equivalents, $250M available under revolving credit, and debt of $244.1M (the substantial majority of which is due in November 2023); the company has "ample access to capital to navigate current and coming economic pressures."

It's not yet completed its financial closing process, and expects to report the fiscal Q1 results in early May.