Airline stocks higher on hope for relief deal finalization

  • The drama goes on as airline stocks move higher in after-hours trading amid reports the major players have reached an agreement in principle with the Treasury Department. The government stated previously that it set identical terms across the industry and wouldn't negotiate individually with airline management.
  • American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is up 2.66% in AH trading and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is 1.87% higher. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is up 1.10%, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is showing a 0.44% gain and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is poking out a 0.20% gain.
