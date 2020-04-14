Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) trades higher after boosting its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.7907 per share. Dividend raises have become rarer in the consumer sector amid the pandemic.

The company also announced that it is advancing the date for its third quarter earnings release to April 17 from April 21. While P&G says the objective of advancing the release is simply to provide shareholders information as quickly and transparently as possible, it doesn't feel like a bad news revelation.

Shares of P&G are up 1.44% to add to today's 4.32% gain.

