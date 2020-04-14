Reflecting strong demand for telehealth services due to COVID-19 quarantines, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) expects Q1 revenue of $180M - 181M, up 40% (midpoint) from a year ago and 4% above consensus of $173.5M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA should be $10M - 11M (+775%).

Total visit volume should be greater than 1.8M (+70%). Daily visits in the U.S. now exceed 20K.

Final results will be released on April 29.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss preliminary results.