Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) has a definitive plan to be acquired by Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU).

That deal doesn't call for shareholder approval; it will result in Changyou American Depositary Shares being delisted from Nasdaq's Global Select Market, and its ADS program being terminated.

The deal represents a short-form merger of Changyou Merger Co. (which owns more than 90% of voting power in Changyou) with and into Changyou.

The result will be Changyou becoming a privately owned company, wholly owned directly and indirectly by Sohu.

Each class A ordinary share of Changyou, other than those beneficially owned by Sohu, will be canceled in exchange for a right to receive $5.40 in cash; and each Changyou ADS (representing two ordinary shares) will be canceled in exchange for the right to receive $10.80 in cash (less $0.05/ADS cancellation fee).

The effective time of the deal is April 17, this Friday.