Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

Scientific Games cuts capex view, updates liquidity

|About: Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)|By: , SA News Editor

Looking to ease liquidity concerns, Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) reveals that cost-cutting measures will trim quarterly costs by over $100M in Q2.

The measures include job cuts, furloughs, and operating expense trimming.

The 2020 capex guidance drops from $300-330M to $210-240M.

Scientific Games has drawn down $480M under its revolving credit facilities, which adds to the $200M in cash on hand at the end of last month.

SciPlay, where SGMS is an 82% shareholder, had $130M in cash, no outstanding debt, and $150M available in a revolving credit facility.

SGMS shares are up 5.5% after hours to $10.61