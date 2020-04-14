Looking to ease liquidity concerns, Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) reveals that cost-cutting measures will trim quarterly costs by over $100M in Q2.

The measures include job cuts, furloughs, and operating expense trimming.

The 2020 capex guidance drops from $300-330M to $210-240M.

Scientific Games has drawn down $480M under its revolving credit facilities, which adds to the $200M in cash on hand at the end of last month.

SciPlay, where SGMS is an 82% shareholder, had $130M in cash, no outstanding debt, and $150M available in a revolving credit facility.