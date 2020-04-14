In response to investor concern that its tenants sell produce to the food service industry, Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) found in a recent survey that farmers renting its farms mostly sell their produce to grocery store chains such as Kroger, Safeway, and Walmart.

In the western U.S., ~85% of the produce is sold to grocery store chains and in the East 90%-95% is sold to grocery chains; Nuts from LAND orchards are about 95% sold to grocery stores.

LAND's farms are 100% rented and all are paying rent, the company said.

Prices of produce distributed through grocery store chains spiked ~25% during the weeks in March but pared to ~8% Y/Y increase in April.