Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) reports Q1 preliminary adjusted EPS of $0.60-$0.62, well above $0.43 reported in the year-ago quarter, on an expected 6% Y/Y decline in organic revenues to ~$3.2B.

The company says it has temporarily suspended its dividend to preserve cash and withdraws 2020 guidance due to uncertainty created by COVID-19.

Adjusted free cash flow excluding separation costs for Q1 is expected in the range of negative $200M to negative $230M vs. negative $265M in the year-ago quarter.

Howmet says it ended the quarter with a cash balance of $2.65B, and it expects to have a current cash balance of $850M after the early debt repayment of $1.3B earlier this month and a $500M allocation to Arconic Corp. in connection with the separation.