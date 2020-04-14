Bearish bets on the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), the biggest junk-bond ETF, is close to 38% of shares outstanding, near the 39% record reached in late February, Bloomberg reports, citing data from IHS Markit.

That follows the ETF's biggest rally last week after the Fed reported plans to buy corporate bonds recently cut to junk and certain high-yield funds.

And while the Fed's facility will help keep credit available amid the COVID-19 crisis, it's not likely to keep cash-strapped companies out of bankruptcy.

“Actions to backstop high-yield eases the liquidity strain segment of high-yield spread widening, but it has less impact on the ‘insolvency risk segment’ of high-yield spread widening,” said Seema Shah, Principal Global Investors chief strategist. “It doesn’t necessarily improve the outlook for bankruptcies.”

Most of the Fed's purchases in the corporate bond market will be focused on ETFs primarily trained on U.S. investment-grade exposure, but some will go to corporate high-yield ETFs.