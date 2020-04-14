Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), SkyWest Airlines (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have all told the Treasury Department that they plan to participate in the Payroll Support Program, per a statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

None of the companies can furlough employees as part of the deal.

If the $25B in grants is allotted as expected, the government is estimated to end up owning about 3.0% of American Airlines, 2.3% of United Airlines, 1.3% of JetBlue, 1% of Delta Air Lines and 0.6% of Southwest Airlines.

Further details are expected out shortly.