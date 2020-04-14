The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 13.4M barrels of oil for the week ended April 10, its third consecutive increase.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.23M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 5.64M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 5.36M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rose by 10.1M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

May WTI crude recently traded electronically at $20.75/bbl after settling at $20.11 today on Nymex.

