J.P. Morgan look favors these insurers as recession defense

In its Q1 preview for property and casualty insurers, J.P. Morgan is keeping as upbeat a profile as could be expected against the slowing economy - and it's differentiating its takes by segment of the industry.

While it's raising estimates for Q1 (amid low catastrophic losses and lower frequency in auto lines as drivers stay home), it's cutting back numbers in most instances for 2020 and 2021 as the economy weakens and buybacks slow down.

More defensive for today's environment, and in better position long term, are brokers and personal lines. But "a likely recession and uncertainty about potential COVID-related claims temper our enthusiasm for commercial lines stocks, while long-term structural headwinds keep us downbeat on reinsurers."

The firm expects strong Q1 results (particularly for personal lines carriers) - but with investors focused more on commentary about COVID-19, pricing, and loss trends than on the solid numbers.

Overall, valuations in the sector have "corrected but are still not overly enticing," the firm says; valuations are reasonable, but not enough to get bullish on values alone, it says.

Its top picks? Allstate (ALL, where its $127 price target now implies 24% upside), and Marsh & McLennan (MMC, where a $108 price target implies 9% upside).

It's also bullish on Aon (NYSE:AON), which it calls its top defensive long in the sector; its $206 target implies 6.2% upside. As for Neutral-rated stocks, it's most down on Progressive (NYSE:PGR), due to valuation and small commercial exposure ($75 price target implies 7% downside).

And it has a Underweight rating on RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR), with a $165 price target vs. today's close of $164.03.