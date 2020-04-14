Starting April 1, 2020, Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) reduces the incentive fee payable to its adviser by increasing the hurdle rate above which the incentive fee accrues to 8% from 7% through March 31, 2021.

The reduction will increase the net earnings available for shareholder distributions.

"As the prevailing interest rates recover, we expect to revisit the level of shareholder distributions," said Gladstone Capital President Bob Marcotte.

He says the Fed's interest rate cut will hurt its floating rate portfolio. While interest rate floors will mitigate part of the impact, the lower rates combined with reduced level of new deal and exit fee income will reduce the company's net investment income.

