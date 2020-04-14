Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is temporarily laying off about 10% of its workforce in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those employees largely work in retail and sales roles, Shaw says. The moves begin Thursday.

Distancing measures have resulted in "dramatic shortages or stoppages of work in specific areas of our business where we have had to make the hard decisions being announced today,” it says.

The company says it's ineligible for emergency government assistance, and will use its own funds to top up Employment Insurance payments at various levels, and continue to extend benefits and pension contributions for eligible non-unionized employees during the furlough period.