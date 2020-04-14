Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) confirms that it reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Treasury on payroll relief.

The company's expected disbursements under the program total more than $3.2B, consisting of more than $2.3B in direct payroll support and a nearly $1B unsecured term loan. The loan is expected to have a 10-year term with low interest rates and may be repaid at any time prior to maturity at par. The loan is expected to include approximately 2.6M warrants issued to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Southwest says it agreed to no involuntary furloughs and reductions in employee pay rates and benefits through September 30. Buybacks are off the table until September 30, 2021.

LUV +4.95% after hours to $36.50.

Source: Press Release