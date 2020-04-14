Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says its Recurrent Energy subsidiary received approval from the Mississippi Public Service Commission for the build-transfer agreement with Entergy (NYSE:ETR).

Canadian Solar will build the Sunflower solar project on behalf of Entergy, with completion anticipated by mid-2022, when ownership will be transferred to Entergy for the life of the facility.

With the approval of the build-transfer deal - one of the first signed in the U.S. - Entergy will own the largest solar power plant in Mississippi.

The project will be a single-axis tracking photovoltaic power generator, whose 350K PV modules will be able to generate 100 MW of clean energy, enough to power more than 16K homes.