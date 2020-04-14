American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) says it was approved by the for Department of the Treasury for $5.8B in financial assistance.

The funds will come through a $4.1B direct grant and a low-interest rate loan of $1.7B. In addition to the $5.8B, American expects to separately apply for a loan from the U.S. Treasury of approximately $4.75B.

American Airlines Group will file a form with the SEC, which will include additional financial terms of the payroll support program, as well as the warrants proposed to be issued in connection with both the payroll support program and the loan program.

By comparison, American ended the day with a market cap of $4.93B.