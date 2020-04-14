Trump announces airline deal, halts WHO funding: Coronavirus briefing

President Trump says an agreement has been reached with the major airlines, according to comments at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The Treasury Department says "a number of major airlines" plan to participate in the $25B in payroll grants that were bundled into the CARES Act.

Related tickers: (NASDAQ:AAL), (NASDAQ:UAL), (NYSE:DAL), (NYSE:LUV), (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Trump will halt U.S. funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted, alleging the WHO was late to examine the outbreak in China and slow to obtain coronavirus information.

The U.S. has 594,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25,402 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Update at 6:41 pm: Trump says the U.S. could produce as many as 200,000 ventilators this year.

The administration is teaming with hospitals nationwide to create a dynamic ventilator reserve program.

Trump says he will speak to all 50 governors shortly about reopening the economy, perhaps earlier than May 1.

The White House's larger reopening effort involves a public health strategy developed by FEMA and the CDC, according to The Washington Post. The strategy outlines a phased approach that can help states manage a safe reopening.

