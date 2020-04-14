Gold futures extended their rally today to hit the highest in more than seven years, gaining support from concerns that the coronavirus will have a deep effect on the global economy and whack corporate earnings.

June Comex gold settled +0.4% to $1,768.90/oz. after hitting an intraday peak at $1,788.80, and both figures were the highest values for a most-active contract since October 2012.

Gold has been driven higher by "the huge amount of money that central banks are currently pumping into the market," which will put individual countries "in debt up to their eyeballs," Commerzbank says.

On Monday, volumes in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), the largest bullion-backed ETF, surged above 1K tons to the highest since mid-2013.

Several gold miners reached new 52-week highs today, including Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG).

