LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) expects its refinery on the Houston Ship Channel will have its fluidic catalytic cracker restarted and running as soon as Thursday for the first time since a mid-February fire damaged a reactor, Bloomberg reports.

No decision has been reached on whether the FCC will run at normal rates or if crude rates, which have been reduced since the fire, will be ramped up again to full, according to the report.

Capacity for the Houston refinery is 263.7K bbl/day, but fuel demand has dropped sharply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.