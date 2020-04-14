Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will not complete a deal on a Russian Arctic oil joint venture it was expected to enter with Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY).

Shell cited the "challenging external environment" of weak oil and gas demand and prices due to the global economic downturn, overproduction and the spread of the coronavirus.

Gazprom had valued total resources from fields of the Meretoyakha Neftegaz project at more than 8B barrels of oil.

The 50-50 joint venture to tap oil in the Yamal-Nenets region was signed last summer and was expected to be completed by early 2020.