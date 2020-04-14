JetBlue +16% after landing $936M in payroll aid
- JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) says it will receive $685M in grants and $251M in direct loans from the government through the CARES Act.
- Details: The money we receive will be split into two different portions, one which needs to be paid back and one that does not. The portion that we do not have to pay back covers about 56% of what our payroll costs were during the same six months last year. The second portion will come in the form of a low-interest loan and will have to be paid back to the government starting in October. In addition, the U.S. Government will also receive a limited number of warrants, which are the right to buy shares in JetBlue at a pre-determined price. We must also continue to provide a minimum level of domestic air service in exchange for the funds."
- JBLU +16.23% after hours to $10.74.
