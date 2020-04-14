Goldman Sachs is back in the game of rating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a fresh Buy rating slapped on the EV automaker tonight.

"We are positive on Tesla because we believe that the company has a signiﬁcant product lead in EVs, which is a market where we expect long-term secular growth," notes Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney.

Delaney points to the combination of Tesla's product leadership and early mover advantage. He also sees the Model Y helping Tesla to have more traction in the important SUV and crossover market with the price set to be lower than the Model X.

On valuation, Delaney says compared to other auto and technology companies, Tesla is attractively valued given its revenue growth. "We also note that Tesla’s EBITDA margin in 2021E screens relatively well vs. these peers," he adds.

Goldman assigns a price target of $864 on Tesla in its return to coverage.