Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company announced a restructuring support agreement with creditors (representing more than 75% of $11B in outstanding unsecured bonds) where it secures commitments for $460M in debtor-in-possession financing.

That, combined with cash on hand, provides more than $1.1B in liquidity.

The news comes ahead of debt payments due tomorrow.

The plan is intended to reduce debt by more than $10B.

Frontier expects to continue providing service to customers without interruption. Trade vendors will be unimpaired for both pre- and post-petition obligations.