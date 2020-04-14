Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has boosted consideration in its cash tender offers for debt, and extended the early tender deadline accordingly.

The notes in the tender (in priority order) are 3% senior notes due January 2022, 3.125% senior notes due April 2021, and 2.2% senior notes due January 2021.

It's committing $3.75B to the entire offer, of which $250M can go toward the 2.2% senior notes due January 2021.

New consideration for the 2022 notes is $1,025 per $1,000 principal; new consideration for the April 2021 notes is $1,015 per $1,000 principal. Total consideration for the January 2021 notes is unchanged at $1,000 per $1,000 principal.

The early tender deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. NYC time on April 21 (a week from today).