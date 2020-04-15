Deep divisions in the Texas oil industry came to the surface Tuesday as regulators heard advocates as well as opponents of a plan to cut the state's oil production by 1M bbl/day.

Urging support for the proposal, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield said the Texas Railroad Commission that the industry is facing a historic economic collapse with $3-$10 oil in coming weeks if no action is taken.

Without regulation, "we will disappear as an industry like the coal industry," Sheffield warned.

Texas shale producers Pioneer and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) want the state regulator to cut production, while many larger companies including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have opposed the proposal.

Some opponents offered forecasts every bit as gloomy as supporters, including Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Kaes Van't Hof, who told the panel that his company would "let all of our service providers go" if it is required to reduce output.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) co-CEO Jim Teague questioned the motivations of some of the companies seeking cuts, though he did not name the firms, suggesting they may want a government order so they can get out of some contracts.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee Tillman argued that the market will resolve the oil glut in time, noting producers are planning to cut production on their own by as much as 50%, and that regulators should not be quick to "toss aside free market principles."

The commissioners, who are expected to vote on the proposal on April 21, did not signal their leanings.

Meanwhile, a group of Oklahoma oil producers has filed a request with that state for a hearing to consider production curbs; it is set to occur May 11.

Other top Permian producers include CVX, CXO, EOG, APA, XEC, RDS.A, DVN, NBL