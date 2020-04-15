Zoox has settled a lawsuit with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after acknowledging that some new hires from the Tesla were in possession of certain Tesla documents when they joined the U.S. self-driving car startup, reports Reuters.

Under the settlement, Zoox will pay Tesla an undisclosed amount and undergo an audit to ensure that none of its employees had retained or are using Tesla's confidential information.

Tesla lawyers filed a lawsuit against four former employees and Zoox, alleging the employees stole proprietary information and trade secrets for developing warehousing, logistics and inventory control operations.