​​​VirtualArmour International (OTCQB:VTLR) has won three contracts worth $4,139,500 over a three-year period to manage a client's network architecture and engineering, tier 1 operations center support, and data center optimization.

Andrew Douthwaite, VirtualArmour CTO, highlights, "We are really pleased that this new contract extends our service offerings with one of our longest-standing clients. As we manage and operate this client's infrastructure, provisioning new customers and keeping client office locations operational through growth, we are hopeful our client sees the value of multiple VirtualArmour service offerings, building a lasting relationship where both companies can grow together successfully."