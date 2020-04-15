DICK'S Sporting Goods prices $500M convertible senior notes due 2025

Apr. 15, 2020 6:11 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has priced its offering of $500M of 3.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2025.
  • Closing date is April 17, 2020.
  • The interest payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2020.
  • The company estimates net proceeds of ~$486.5M (or ~$559.6M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option), of which ~$48.6M will be used to fund the cost of entering into the convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • Previously: DICK'S Sporting Goods down 4.5% premarket on offering convertible senior notes due 2025 (April 14)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.