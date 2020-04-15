DICK'S Sporting Goods prices $500M convertible senior notes due 2025
Apr. 15, 2020 6:11 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has priced its offering of $500M of 3.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2025.
- Closing date is April 17, 2020.
- The interest payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2020.
- The company estimates net proceeds of ~$486.5M (or ~$559.6M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option), of which ~$48.6M will be used to fund the cost of entering into the convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
