Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) plans to restart Casa Berardi operations on April 15th, following the Government of Quebec’s decision to allow mining activities to resume.

However, open pit contract mining will not yet resume, in order to minimize the number of workers on site. Stockpiled open pit ore will be fed to the mill until contract mining resumes.

“We are pleased to bring the mine back into production, with the emphasis on the health and safety of our people,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President and CEO.

HL +1.7% after-hours to $2.4

Source: Press Release