iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to sell $4M of common stock priced at market to investors, led by Invicta Media Investments, an affiliate of Eyal Lalo, the Company’s Vice Chair, as well as current director Michael Friedman.

The initial closing of $1.5M is expected to occur on April 17, 2020.

The shares were priced at $2.0425 per share and include 50% warrant coverage with a strike price of $2.66 per share.

Proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

Current CEO Tim Peterman appointed to the board of directors.