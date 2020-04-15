Aphria (APHA) Q3 results (C$):

Revenues: 144.4M (+96.2%); Net cannabis revenue: 55.6M.

Kg equivalents sold: 14,014.

Average retail selling price of medical cannabis decreased to 6.41/gram from 8.16 in Q2 2020.

Average selling price of adult-use cannabis increased to 5.47/gram from 5.22 in Q2 2020.

Net Income: 5M (+104.6%); EPS: 0.02 (+104.7%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 5.7M (+139.6%).

Aphria is suspending its previously announced guidance citing growing uncertainties due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares are up 9% premarket.

