UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 results:
Revenues: $64,421M (+6.8%); Premiums: $50,640M (+6.6%); Products: $8,431M (+4.4%); Services: $4,985M (+15.4%); Investment and other income: $365M (-9.9%).
UnitedHealthcare: $51,068M (+4.4%); Optum: $32,839M (+24.6%).
Net Income: $3,382M (-2.5%); EPS: $3.52 (-1.1%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,582M (-1.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.72 (-0.3%).
CF Ops: $2,943M (-9.0%).
Q1 Medical Care Ratio decreased to 81.0% from 82.0%.
2020 guidance: GAAP EPS: $15.45 - 15.75 (unch); Non-GAAP EPS: $16.25 - 16.55 (unch); GAAP net income: $14,750M - 15,050M (unch); Non-GAAP net income: $15,525M - 15,825M (unch).
Shares are up 2% premarket.
Previously: UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 15)