Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) and Horizon Air confirm their participation in the payroll relief program under the CARES Act.

The program will provide Alaska and Horizon with a total of $992M, to be used exclusively for the cost of employee payroll and benefits. Of the total, $267M will be in the form of a loan that will be repaid. The government will also have the right to purchase 847K shares at $31.61 per share.

The funding is expected to cover about 70% of budgeted costs through September 30.

Under this program, the company agreed to no involuntary furloughs or pay changes through September 30. Dividends and buybacks will be off until September 30, 2021.

ALK +3.15% premarket.

Source: Press Release